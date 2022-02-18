Existing home sales jump more than expected in January as mortgage rates rise

Feb. 18, 2022 10:01 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

January Existing Home Sales: +6.7% to 6.50M vs. 6.088M consensus and 6.09M prior (revised from 6.18M). The surge comes as mortgage rates approach 4%, indicating buyers may be closing now before rates creep higher.

At the end of January, the inventory of unsold homes fell to a a new all-time low of 860K, equal to 1.6 months at the monthly sales pace, also an all-time low.

Y/Y, sales fell 2.3% from 6.65M in January 2021.

"Buyers were likely anticipating further rate increases and locking-in at the low rates, and investors added to overall demand with all-cash offers," said National Association of Realtors Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. "Consequently, housing prices continue to move solidly higher."

Homes priced at $500K and below are disappearing, Yun said, while supply has risen at the higher price range.

Median existing-home price for all housing types in January was $350.3K, down from $358K in December, but up 15% from $303.6K in January 2021. That's the 119th straight month of Y/Y increases, the longest-running streak ever.

First-time buyers were responsible for 27% of sales in January, falling from 30% in December and 33% in January 2021.

On Wednesday, mortgage applications fell for the second straight week

