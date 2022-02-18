Barnes Group (B +1.5%) opens higher after easily beating Q4 earnings estimates as revenues rise 8% Y/Y, while guiding for 8%-10% organic sales growth in FY 2022.

Q4 net income rose to $28.1M from $17.7M in the year-earlier quarter; for the full year, net income improved to $99.9M compared to $63.4M in 2020.

Q4 Industrial sales gained 1% to $210M, with operating margin falling to 9.1% from 11.7% a year earlier; Q4 Aerospace sales surged 26% to $101M, with operating margin rising to 16.4% from 10.2% last year.

For FY 2022, Barnes sees adjusted EPS $2.20-$2.45, in line with $2.34 analyst consensus estimate and up 13%-26% from 2021, organic sales growth of 8%-10%, adjusted operating margin of 13%-14%, and cash conversion of greater than 100% of net income.

"Barnes exits 2021 with a solid quarter of revenue and earnings growth, a book-to bill of 1.1x, and a healthy backlog level," President and CEO Patrick Dempsey said.

Barnes shares have declined 9% during the past year while rising 2% YTD.