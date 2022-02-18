Leading indicator slips below consensus in January
Feb. 18, 2022 10:04 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- January Leading Indicators: -0.3% to 119.6 vs. +0.2% consensus and +0.8% prior.
- The Conference Board Coincident Economic Index for the U.S: +0.5% to 107.9 vs. +0.2% in December.
- Lagging Economic Index: +0.7% to 110.2 vs. +0.1% in December.
- “The U.S. LEI posted a small decline in January, as the Omicron wave, rising prices, and supply chain disruptions took their toll,” said Ataman Ozyildirim, senior director of economic research at The Conference Board.
- Meanwhile, The Conference Board forecasted first-quarter GDP growth to slow somewhat from the "very rapid pace" of Q4 2021.
