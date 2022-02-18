Leading indicator slips below consensus in January

Feb. 18, 2022 10:04 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Analyzing sales data and economic growth graph chart

bymuratdeniz/iStock via Getty Images

  • January Leading Indicators: -0.3% to 119.6 vs. +0.2% consensus and +0.8% prior.
  • The Conference Board Coincident Economic Index for the U.S: +0.5% to 107.9 vs. +0.2% in December.
  • Lagging Economic Index: +0.7% to 110.2 vs. +0.1% in December.
  • “The U.S. LEI posted a small decline in January, as the Omicron wave, rising prices, and supply chain disruptions took their toll,” said Ataman Ozyildirim, senior director of economic research at The Conference Board.
  • Meanwhile, The Conference Board forecasted first-quarter GDP growth to slow somewhat from the "very rapid pace" of Q4 2021.
  • Previously, (Feb. 19) Philly Fed outlook rose to 16 in February.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.