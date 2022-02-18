Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) shares fell 35%, retracing the company's 650% gain on Thursday, after the newly de-spaced luxury vacation subscription company was pumped on social media.

Much of the gain in Inspirato on Thursday was likely due to a short squeeze caused by holders of the SPAC Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corp. redeeming the majority of their shares before the SPAC deal closed.

Holders of 17M shares of Thayer Class A common stock exercised their right to have their shares redeemed for cash at a redemption price of approximately $10.20 per share, totaling approximately $173.3 million, according to an 8-K filing. There are about 50M shares of Inspirato Class A Common Stock, of which 256,408 are held by the public stockholders.

This short squeeze cause by redemptions is not new and has happened to a few SPACs over the past year. In late August, SPAC Locust Walk, now called Effector Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR), surged on short squeeze after holder redemptions. Effector shares have dropped 75% since Aug. 25 and now trade around $4.30.

Inspirato operates a subscription luxury travel service that allows subscribers to book trips through its network of upscale hotels and managed vacation homes. The company offers trips to more than 240 destinations worldwide.

"We have created a pretty big competitive moat for our business because nobody really plays in our sandbox directly," Inspirato CEO Brent Handler said in a Zoom interview with Seeking Alpha earlier this week.

