Karyopharm spikes on cancelation of presentation at SVB Leerink conference

Dollar moving up. Money finance growth chart graph stock market

Aslan Alphan/iStock via Getty Images

  • Karyopharm (KPTI +16.3%) shares surged on Friday on the news that the company had canceled its participation at the Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference.
  • Last week, the commercial stage biotech company announced that its Chief Executive Officer Richard Paulson would take part in a fireside chat at the virtual event scheduled for today.
  • However, on a phone call, SVB Leerink analyst Jonathan Chang confirmed its cancellation, according to Bloomberg. According to CEO Paulson, the cancellation was made due to scheduling difficulties.
  • Karyopharm (NASDAQ:KPTI) has added more than ~86% in this year alone, and the company has been considered a potential M&A target in the past.

  • Despite a neat twofold rise in its 2021 topline, Karyopharm (KPTI) shares continue to trade ~20% lower than the level a year ago. However, Wall Street analysts are generally bullish on the company’s prospects.

