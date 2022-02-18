Karyopharm spikes on cancelation of presentation at SVB Leerink conference
Feb. 18, 2022 10:27 AM ETKaryopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Karyopharm (KPTI +16.3%) shares surged on Friday on the news that the company had canceled its participation at the Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference.
- Last week, the commercial stage biotech company announced that its Chief Executive Officer Richard Paulson would take part in a fireside chat at the virtual event scheduled for today.
- However, on a phone call, SVB Leerink analyst Jonathan Chang confirmed its cancellation, according to Bloomberg. According to CEO Paulson, the cancellation was made due to scheduling difficulties.
- Karyopharm (NASDAQ:KPTI) has added more than ~86% in this year alone, and the company has been considered a potential M&A target in the past.
Despite a neat twofold rise in its 2021 topline, Karyopharm (KPTI) shares continue to trade ~20% lower than the level a year ago. However, Wall Street analysts are generally bullish on the company’s prospects.