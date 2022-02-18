On the back of strong earnings and a strong commitment to shareholder returns in 2022, Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was upgraded to Buy at Scotiabank Friday. Analyst Paul Cheng sees shares rising to $28 this year, with several drivers leading to the ~27% upside versus current prices:

Cash returns - "We now think that our downgrade in last November was premature and had underestimated the company’s commitment to the new cash return model and the magnitude of the buyback."

Forecast - "we estimate they could buy back 45% of their shares over the next 5 years even under our current relatively conservative WTI average price assumption of $68 per barrel between 2022 and 2026."

Strategy - "the market has sent a clear and powerful message – the Shale 3.0 model of focusing on cash return instead of production growth is the game in town for energy investors and companies with strong organic FCF and cash return profile will be rewarded."

Perhaps surprisingly, after Marathon (MRO) was the 2nd best performer in the S&P 500 in 2021, Wall Street remains on the sidelines. If Paul is any indication, there are more upgrades to come, as shares moving towards pre-pandemic levels.