NextEra Energy (NEE -0.3%) discloses an $800M impairment charge this quarter for the Mountain Valley Pipeline, according to an 8-K filing, after a court rejected two necessary approvals for the project.

Earlier this month, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated MVP's biological opinion that had been issued by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which followed the court's dismissal of the federal government's prior approval to run the pipeline through a national forest in Virginia and West Virginia.

"While NextEra Energy Resources continues to evaluate options and next steps with its joint venture partners, these events caused NextEra Energy Resources to re-evaluate its investment in Mountain Valley Pipeline," the company said in the filing.

Equitrans Midstream, which owns a 47.8% stake in Mountain Valley and will operate the pipeline, said it had spent ~$2.4B on the project as of the end of Q3.