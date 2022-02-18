Ford jumps on report it is considering a standalone EV business

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) stock received a jolt on Friday after CEO Jim Farley is reported to be looking at ways to run the automaker's electric vehicle business as a standalone entity.

Farley is reportedly considering a spinoff of either the ICE or EV business, as well a potential restructuring. Ford (F) is also said to be looking at a separate capital raise for the EV business.

Shares of Ford Motor (F) broke 3.16% higher to $18.10 in early trading.

The story is still developing...

Yesterday: Ford's Mustang Mach-E tops Tesla's Model 3 at Consumer Reports.

