Ford Motor (NYSE:F) stock received a jolt on Friday after CEO Jim Farley is reported to be looking at ways to run the automaker's electric vehicle business as a standalone entity.

Farley is reportedly considering a spinoff of either the ICE or EV business, as well a potential restructuring. Ford (F) is also said to be looking at a separate capital raise for the EV business.

Shares of Ford Motor (F) broke 3.16% higher to $18.10 in early trading.

The story is still developing...

