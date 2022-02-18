Compass, eXp World stocks dip after Redfin's outlook underwhelmed
Feb. 18, 2022 10:53 AM ETCompass, Inc. (COMP), OPAD, EXPIRDFN, Z, ZG, RMAX, OPEN, RLGYBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- After Redfin's (RDFN -27.2%) disappointing Q1 guidance issued after Thursday's close, other real estate brokerage stocks, especially those that tout their use of technology, are falling in early Friday trading.
- While home prices are rising, the inventory of existing homes for sale hit a new low in January, which heightens competition among real estate brokers jockeying to sell the limited number of homes on the market.
- Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) stock dropped 5.2 % in recent trading. On Wednesday, the tech-enabled real estate brokerage, posted Q4 net loss of $174.8M, wider than its $39.8M loss a year earlier. Total operating expenses for the quarter increased to $1.78B from $1.27B in Q4 2020.
- eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ:EXPI) fell 6.4%. It's scheduled to report Q4 earnings on Feb. 24. On Tuesday, the company said its network of agents grew to more than 75K, up 60% from a year ago.
- Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) (NASDAQ:ZG) is off 2.3%, Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) slipped 0.8%, and Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) - 1.7% in midmorning trading on Friday.
- The notable exception is Realogy (NYSE:RLGY), which owns the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, and Better Homes and Gardens real estate brands, rising 13% after strong Q4 earnings and its board authorized a $300M stock buyback.
- For full-year 2022, Realogy (RLGY) expects operating EBITDA of $800M-850M, down from $902M in 2021, reflecting pending sale of its title insurance underwriter and a return to historical seasonality patterns.
- Offerpad (OPAD +0.2%), meanwhile, is marginally in the green.
- SA contributor Matthew Zeets looked into Opendoor's (OPEN) asset-intensive model.