Conoco closes on 10% stake in APLNG, expects $0.5b of distributions in Q1

Feb. 18, 2022

LNG Carrier

EAGiven/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Per an announcement in December 2021, Conoco (NYSE:COP) exercised per-emption rights to acquire an additional 10% stake in APLNG for $1.7b; post closing adjustments, Conoco (COP) secured the asset Friday, paying ~$1.4b.
  • The subsidiary, now 47.5% owned by Conoco (COP), will provide $1.8b in distributions to the Parent in 2022, assuming an average Brent oil price of $78; $0.5b in distributions are expected to be received in Q1.
  • The additional stake will provide the Company with increased exposure to the Asian LNG market, at a time of historically high pricing; 2022 guidance and sensitivities provided along with Q4 results reflect the Company's increased interest in APLNG.
