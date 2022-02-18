Harmony Gold (HMY -1.6%) forecasts lower earnings for the half-year ended December 31, seeing EPS of 2.14-2.45 South African rand ($0.15-$0.18) compared with 7.63 rand in the year-earlier period, reflecting higher operating and exceptional costs; headline EPS are forecast at 2.33-2.68 rand, also below 7.13 rand reported a year earlier.

The company says it expects H1 basic earnings will come in 68%-72% lower than a year ago, citing higher production costs, foreign exchange translation and derivative losses, and non-recurring gains from the purchase of Mponeng assets booked a year earlier.

Warning of higher costs due to operational problems affecting its Hidden Valley mine in Papua New Guinea, Harmony Gold recently cut its full-year production forecast.