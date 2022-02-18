Add Roku stock (NASDAQ:ROKU) to the list of COVID-19 pandemic favorites who are seeing a harsh comeuppance in 2022: It's nosedived 28.5%, in a record single-day decline for the formerly high-flying streaming-video gatekeeper.

It's been on the downtrack for some time, however; the stock is down 79% from its 52-week high of $490.76, from last July (See the past year vs. S&P 500 in this chart.)

Friday's tumble comes after earnings where revenues missed for the fourth quarter and guidance was below expectations for the start of 2022 as well.

Analysts have had to respond to the sliding valuation with a rack of price target cuts. Benchmark cut its price target to $305 from $325, but it was among the higher targets left standing on the Street amid the carnage.

Pivotal Research cut its rating to Sell from Hold, and has a $95 price target suggesting another 8% downside ahead. That take comes amid not only the significantly weakening economy but hotter competition, and a market putting an unkind eye on "non-profitable tech names with long pathways to profitability."

MoffettNathanson has a similarly grim view, along with a Sell rating and $100 price target. It had thought that the Street was overestimating the long-term forecasts for revenue and profit, and now "we got a taste of that over-estimation and it was even lower on the profit side than our bearish minds could have imagined."

Competition is hot, the firm says, against rivals with "bigger checkbooks, deeper teams of engineers, and better content," and valuation may not find its bottom under it gets low enough for "rumors of an accretive takeover to be considered possible."

Morgan Stanley cut its target to $115 from $190, and Guggenheim has cut to $135 from $210.

What about the rest of the bullish side? Deutsche Bank cut its target, but only to $210 - now implying 103% upside - and maintained its Buy rating. And Laura Martin at Needham has a $205 target and suggests buying Roku on weakness due to "three things many investors miss": The company's U.S. unit economics on a stand-alone basis are 40% annual revenue growth and 20% EBITDA margins; Roku has "full-funnel CTV (connected television)": CTV industry growth of 40% this year should be faster for Roku with its best-in-class data; and "Roku is an arms dealer: Like iOS, Roku takes a share of every dollar spent on its platform, with targeted ads benefiting from $140 billion of content spending by SVOD services in 2022."

Check out the earnings call transcript for more. Roku's call was all about supply chain problems, which it said was hitting everything from Player building to TV manufacturing to hardware shipping to ad spending in verticals like autos and consumer products.