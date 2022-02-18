Supernova Partners Acquisition II to transfer listing to Nasdaq from NYSE
Feb. 18, 2022 11:10 AM ETSupernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (SNII)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Supernova Partners Acquisition II (SNII +0.0%) intends to withdraw its listing of its Class A ordinary shares, warrants and units from the NYSE and lists its on The Nasdaq.
- This step was taken for the business combination and related transactions with Rigetti Holdings, which is expected to close on or around Mar. 2, 2022.
- In connection with the completion of the Proposed Transaction, Supernova will change its name to Rigetti Computing.
- The Co. expects its common stock and warrants to commence trading on Nasdaq on or about Mar. 2, 2022 under the symbols "RGTI" and "RGTIW," respectively.