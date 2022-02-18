Bloomin' Brands jumps as comparable restaurant sales increased 27.9% Y/Y: Q4 Earnings
Feb. 18, 2022 11:16 AM ETBloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) is up 10% in early Friday trading after the company reported beat on both lines.
- Revenue of $1.05B (+29.2% Y/Y) beats consensus by $10M.
- Q4 Comparable Restaurant Sales Growth of 20.7% Y/Y at Outback Steakhouse; +27.9% Y/Y for combined U.S, and 5.3% on a two-year basis linked to strong retention of off-premises sales.
- Restaurant-level operating margin increased to 16.5% vs. 11.8% a year ago.
- Operating income margin was 7.5%.
- EBITDA of $116.81M.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.60 beats by $0.08.
- The company has also reiterated its quarterly dividend at $0.14/share.
- FY 2022 Guidance: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $4.30B-$4.35B vs. consensus of $4.36B; EBITDA of $495-$515M; GAAP EPS to be between $2.13-$2.22; and Non-GAAP EPS of $2.35-$2.45 vs. consensus of $2.32