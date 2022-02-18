Bloomin' Brands jumps as comparable restaurant sales increased 27.9% Y/Y: Q4 Earnings

Feb. 18, 2022 11:16 AM ETBloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) is up 10% in early Friday trading after the company reported beat on both lines.
  • Revenue of $1.05B (+29.2% Y/Y) beats consensus by $10M.
  • Q4 Comparable Restaurant Sales Growth of 20.7% Y/Y at Outback Steakhouse; +27.9% Y/Y for combined U.S, and 5.3% on a two-year basis linked to strong retention of off-premises sales.
  • Restaurant-level operating margin increased to 16.5% vs. 11.8% a year ago.
  • Operating income margin was 7.5%.
  • EBITDA of $116.81M.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.60 beats by $0.08.
  • The company has also reiterated its quarterly dividend at $0.14/share.
  • FY 2022 Guidance: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $4.30B-$4.35B vs. consensus of $4.36B; EBITDA of $495-$515M; GAAP EPS to be between $2.13-$2.22; and Non-GAAP EPS of $2.35-$2.45 vs. consensus of $2.32
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.