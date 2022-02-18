Mattel aims to increase digital gaming business

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) tipped off at an investor event today that it is looking to expand more in segments like video games, mobile games, NFTs and filmmaking as the company's turnaround progresses. The company said it sees digital gaming a $170B industry and a space that it has just begun to explore.

The digital gaming push will follow Mattel (MAT) putting itself on a better financial footing.

"The first part of the turnaround was to restore and then improve profitability, noted CEO Ynon Kreiz. "Making sure the toy company is on solid foundation and strengthen our balance sheet. This has been the focus and we’ve always said the opportunity to capture full value was mid-to-long term," he added.

