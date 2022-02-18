Chicago Fed's Evans says big moves aren't needed to adjust 'wrong-footed' policy
Feb. 18, 2022 11:18 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Chicago Fed President Charles Evans acknowledged that the Federal Reserve's present monetary policy is "wrong-footed against the current, sharp increase in inflation. That is for sure."
- Still, unlike earlier periods of high inflation, "underlying inflation appears to still be well anchored at levels consistent with the Fed's average 2% objective," he said in a prepared speech at a University of Chicago Booth School of Business event in New York City.
- As a result, "no extra monetary restraint is needed to bring trend inflation down," Evans said. "I see our current policy situation as likely requiring less ultimate financial restrictiveness compared with past episodes and posing a smaller risk to the employment mandate than many times in the past."
- That's not to say the U.S. economy is out of the woods. "We need to monitor developments carefully to make sure the current spike in inflation does not bleed over into an unwelcome increase in the underlying trend. If it does, more restrictive policy will be needed," he said.
- Evans's stance contrasts with that of St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who on Thursday repeated the need to "front-load front-load the removal of the accommodation" to counter the sharp rise in inflation.