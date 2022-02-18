The Janssen Pharmaceutical, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), said that the company’s experimental therapy for Crohn’s disease (CD), Tremfya led to clinical remission in the majority of adults with moderate to severe form of the disease in a Phase 2 clinical trial at week 48.

The GALAXI 1 trial was designed to evaluate the monoclonal antibody across three intravenously administered dose levels at 200, 600 or 1200 mg at weeks 0, 4, and 8.

According to week 48 data of 248 patients in the maintenance phase, 57.4-73% of adults with moderate to severe CD achieved clinical remission, defined as Crohn’s Disease Activity Index of less than 150.

A majority of those (57.4-73%) who reached the clinical remission were also free of corticosteroid treatment at week 48, the company said.

The updates will be part of a presentation scheduled for today at the ongoing 17th Congress of the European Crohn’s and Colitis Organisation (ECCO).

Announcing 12-week data from the study, Janssen said in 2020 that 54%, 56%, and 50% of patients who received Tremfya across three doses levels achieved clinical remission compared to ~19% in the placebo group.

Tremfya, also known as guselkumab, is designed to block the IL-23 receptor. It is currently approved in the U.S. for adults with plaque psoriasis and active psoriatic arthritis. In 2021, Tremfya generated $2.1B sales for the company with ~58% YoY growth.