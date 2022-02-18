Pfizer COVID vaccine for kids delayed because of efficacy against Omicron - WSJ
- The FDA delayed a review of Pfizer's (PFE +0.1%) request to expand authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine to children under the age of 5 because of concerns the two-dose series wasn't effective against the Omicron variant, The Wall Street Journal reports.
- Last week, Pfizer (PFE +0.1%) and partner BioNTech (BNTX -1.5%) said they were extending a rolling submission to the agency on the authorization to collect additional data on a three-dose series.
- The Journal said that while the two-dose regimen was effective against the Delta variant, some children developed COVID despite being vaccinated after Omicron become prominent.
- As a result, these Omicron cases made the vaccine appear to have less effective in an early statistical analysis, according to the newspaper.
- Pfizer (PFE +0.1%) and the FDA agreed additional data would be best to assess whether a two-dose or three-dose regimen is best.
