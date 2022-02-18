Pfizer COVID vaccine for kids delayed because of efficacy against Omicron - WSJ

Feb. 18, 2022 11:22 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), BNTXBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor3 Comments

Putting plaster to a child after vaccination

portishead1/E+ via Getty Images

  • The FDA delayed a review of Pfizer's (PFE +0.1%) request to expand authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine to children under the age of 5 because of concerns the two-dose series wasn't effective against the Omicron variant, The Wall Street Journal reports.
  • Last week, Pfizer (PFE +0.1%) and partner BioNTech (BNTX -1.5%) said they were extending a rolling submission to the agency on the authorization to collect additional data on a three-dose series.
  • The Journal said that while the two-dose regimen was effective against the Delta variant, some children developed COVID despite being vaccinated after Omicron become prominent.
  • As a result, these Omicron cases made the vaccine appear to have less effective in an early statistical analysis, according to the newspaper.
  • Pfizer (PFE +0.1%) and the FDA agreed additional data would be best to assess whether a two-dose or three-dose regimen is best.
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Ron Struthers views Pfizer as a strong sell.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.