R.R. Donnelley gains after saying sale to Chatham may close next week
Feb. 18, 2022 11:33 AM ETR. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- R.R. Donnelley (NYSE:RRD) ticked up 0.5% after the company said its $10.85/share sale to Chatham Asset Management could close as soon as next Friday.
- The company said in its Q4 earnings release that all regulatory approvals for its sale to Chatham have been received and the transaction can close as soon as next Friday, according to a statement.
- R.R. Donnelley in December accepted Chatham's $10.85/share following a bidding war with Atlas Holdings LLC. Earlier this month, RRD announced the withdrawal of non-binding acquisition proposal from an unidentified strategic party, who had offered $11.50/share.
- Earlier, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Non-GAAP EPS of $0.58, revenue of $1.38B.