Fed's Williams sees inflation losing momentum this year as supply constraints fade

New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said Friday the sharp surge in headline inflation that started last year will likely decline in 2022 as supply constraints fade, according to a written speech.

He sees personal consumption expenditures falling back to around 3% in 2022; real (inflation-adjusted) gross domestic product to grow "a bit below" 3% and; unemployment rate to end the year at around 3.5%. For context, core PCE inflation, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, surged 4.9% Y/Y in December; real GDP grew 5.5% Y/Y in Q4 and; unemployment rate fell to 4% M/M in January.

Williams pointed to currently elevated inflation in the backdrop of demand for goods and some services "outstripping" supply, resulting in demand/supply imbalances. He admitted that "financial conditions have already responded based on the expectation of Fed action," with some parts of the Treasury yield curve setting up for inversion.

With respect for monetary policy, the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") should "raise" its target range for the fed funds rate, as inflation runs well above the Fed's 2% average target, Williams explained. Remember the FOMC in March reduced the target range for the policy rate to the lower-zero-bound.

"The next step will be to start the process of steadily and predictably reducing our holdings of Treasury and mortgage-based securities, which had grown significantly as a result of the purchases that began in March 2020," Williams added.

Previously, (Jan. 14) Williams said inflation will drop to 2.5% this year.