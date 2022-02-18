Blue Water Vaccines stock rockets over 400% following $20M IPO

Feb. 18, 2022 11:45 AM ETBlue Water Vaccines, Inc. (BWV)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor1 Comment

IPO Initial Public Offering

Mikko Lemola/iStock via Getty Images

  • Blue Water Vaccines (BWV) stock soared over 400% after holding an initial public offering that raised $20M.
  • Shares of the vaccine developer last changed hands at $46.60, up 418%, at approximately 11:20 a.m. ET. The stock was priced at $9 per share and opened at $50, before dipping to $38 and then settling in the mid-$40 range.
  • Blue Water offered 2.2M shares at $9 per share, raising approximately $20M.
  • The biotech company has been developing a universal flu vaccine along with a pneumococcus vaccine to prevent middle ear infections in children. It’s also working on vaccines to protect against norovirus, rotavirus and malaria.
  • For a more in-depth look at Blue Water, check out SA contributor Advisol Capital Partners’ “Blue Waters Vaccines: Advancing a Durable Universal Flu Vaccine.”
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.