Blue Water Vaccines stock rockets over 400% following $20M IPO
Feb. 18, 2022 11:45 AM ETBlue Water Vaccines, Inc. (BWV)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Blue Water Vaccines (BWV) stock soared over 400% after holding an initial public offering that raised $20M.
- Shares of the vaccine developer last changed hands at $46.60, up 418%, at approximately 11:20 a.m. ET. The stock was priced at $9 per share and opened at $50, before dipping to $38 and then settling in the mid-$40 range.
- Blue Water offered 2.2M shares at $9 per share, raising approximately $20M.
- The biotech company has been developing a universal flu vaccine along with a pneumococcus vaccine to prevent middle ear infections in children. It’s also working on vaccines to protect against norovirus, rotavirus and malaria.
