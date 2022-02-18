WSJ reports frackers "Hold Back" production as profits roll in
Feb. 18, 2022 11:47 AM ETUSO, XLE, CVX, XOM, CLR, DVN, PXDBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor90 Comments
- In a story released Friday, the Wall Street Journal discussed the decision for publicly-traded energy producers to "hold back" production, despite "huge profits."
- The Journal highlighted comments from Pioneer (NYSE:PXD), Devon (NYSE:DVN) and Continental (NYSE:CLR) this week, which prioritized shareholder returns over production growth.
- The article noted that rigs operated by private producers rose ~100% year on year in January, though rigs operated by "large and midsized" public companies rose only ~15% (NYSE:XOM) (NYSE:CVX).
- Journalist Collin Eaton noted that frackers are not "answering the White House's call" for more production, a sentiment shared by Senator Bernie Sanders, and the UK's Labour Party, as evidence by their proposed windfall tax on oil and gas producers.
- Finding little success navigating political pressures related to the energy transition, as climate conscious investors divested from the sector for much of the past decade, it appears energy producers (NYSEARCA:XLE) now have a new political mine field to navigate, as inflation roars while oil prices rise (NYSEARCA:USO).