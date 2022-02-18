Following back-to-back intraday losses, Inotiv (NOTV +17.0%) shares have recovered sharply after the company’s Chief Executive Officer Robert Leasure and Chief Strategy Officer John Sagartz disclosed insider purchases on Thursday.

According to regulatory filings, Leasure, who is also the president of the company, has purchased 5K Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) shares on Thursday for $23.03 apiece to increase his take by 2%.

On the same day, Sagartz has acquired ~2.5K company shares for $19.95 per unit for a total value of nearly $50K.

Inotiv (NOTV) shares crashed for two days in a row after the company disclosed that one of its units received a grand jury subpoena tied to past imports of live primates from Asia.

Ion June 15, 2021, Envigo Global Services, a subsidiary of Inotiv (NOTV) following its Envigo acquisition, “was served with a grand jury subpoena issued by the Department of Justice in Miami, Florida requiring the production of documents related to the importation into the United States of live non-human primates,” the company said in its latest 10-Q filing on Wednesday.

The animals were imported from China, Cambodia and/or Vietnam during April 2014 - March 2019. The company was cooperating with the Department of Justice on the matter, according to the filing.