Violence at Coastal GasLink pipeline site causes millions in damage

Feb. 18, 2022

Big pipeline in Grassi Lakes hiking trail in Canmore, Alberta, Canada.

CHENG FENG CHIANG/iStock via Getty Images

TC Energy's (TRP -0.5%) Coastal GasLink pipeline work site in northern British Columbia reportedly was attacked by assailants armed with axes and flare guns who threatened workers and caused millions of dollars in damage.

Coastal GasLink said ~20 masked attackers wearing camouflage surrounded the work site and attacked workers early Thursday morning in a "highly planned" and "unprovoked" assault.

The 420-mile natural gas pipeline project, built to supply the planned LNG Canada liquefied natural gas project, has been the target of protests and opposition in Canada.

TC Energy said during its Q3 earnings release that it expects costs for the Coastal GasLink project will increase "significantly" and completion will be delayed.

