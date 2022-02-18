Equitrans Midstream Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 18, 2022 12:15 PM ETEquitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (-25.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $351.62M (-4.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ETRN has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.