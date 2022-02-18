CenterPoint Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 18, 2022 12:16 PM ETCenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- CenterPoint (NYSE:CNP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (-3.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.72B (-16.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CNP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.