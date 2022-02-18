Medtronic announces FDA approval of Freezor cardiac catheters for use in children

  • Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) announced on Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Freezor and Freezor Xtra Cardiac Cryoablation Catheters for pediatric use in a common heart condition called Atrioventricular Nodal Reentrant Tachycardia (AVNRT).
  • According to the company, Freezor and Freezor Xtra are the only ablation catheters approved to treat children with AVNRT, the most common form of supraventricular tachycardia (SVT).
  • Nearly 35% of AVNRT cases are diagnosed in those under the age of 18, and catheter ablation is considered as a first-line treatment for the indication.
  • The regulatory decision for the expanded use of Freezor and Freezor Xtra was backed by data from ICY-AVNRT and several pediatric trials that demonstrated the potential of the treatments in AVNRT.
  • The Freezor family of cardiac cryoablation catheters was already available in the U.S. for adults with AVNRT.
  • Read: The Cardiovascular segment of Medtronic (MDT) generated ~$10.8B in net sales for the company in 2021, making up more than a third of its topline.
