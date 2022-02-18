Arbor Realty Trust stock gains after Q4 beat, record structured loan originations

Feb. 18, 2022 12:19 PM ETArbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments

Businessmen holding a smartphone with icons of Real Estate Investment Trust REIT banner web icon for Mutual Fund and investment, Real estate, property, manager, broker, investor and return.

Khaosai Wongnatthakan/iStock via Getty Images

  • Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) stock is rising 4.0% in midday Friday trading after Q4 earnings topped the consensus estimate and the mortgage REIT boosted its quarterly dividend by ~3% from the previous quarter.
  • Q4 distributable EPS of $0.57 exceeded the $0.48 consensus and increased from $0.47 in Q3 2021 and $0.49 in Q4 2020.
  • Q4 Structured Business loan originations rose 75% from Q3 to $4.32B, its third straight quarter of record originations. During Q4, Arbor (ABR) recorded a $10.3M reversal of provision for loan losses associated with Current Estimate of Credit Losses accounting on its loan and investment portfolio.
  • In its Agency segment, loan originations of $1.89B increased from $1.80B in Q3, while servicing portfolio of $27B rose by $1B from the prior quarter.
  • The Agency Business generated revenue of $107.1M, up from $79.7M in Q3. Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net was $36.9M for the quarter, reflecting a margin of 1.77% vs. $16.3M and 1.62% in Q3 2021.
