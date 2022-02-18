Cracker Barrel Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 18, 2022 12:19 PM ETCracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.61 (+130.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $866M (+27.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CBRL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.