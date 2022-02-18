Macy's Q4 2022 Earnings Preview

Feb. 18, 2022 12:25 PM ETMacy's, Inc. (M)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Macy's (NYSE:M) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Feb. 22, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS estimate is $1.99 (+148.7% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $8.45B (+24.6% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, M has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • A day earlier, SA contributor Stone Fox Capital wrote "Macy's Is Easily Worth $50", rating the stock Strong Buy.
