Macy's Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 18, 2022 12:25 PM ETMacy's, Inc. (M)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Macy's (NYSE:M) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Feb. 22, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $1.99 (+148.7% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $8.45B (+24.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, M has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- A day earlier, SA contributor Stone Fox Capital wrote "Macy's Is Easily Worth $50", rating the stock Strong Buy.