Hecla Mining Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 18, 2022 12:29 PM ETHecla Mining Company (HL)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Feb. 22, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.02 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $197.65M (+4.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HL has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.
