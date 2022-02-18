Yamana Gold (AUY +1.6%) is on the rise after reporting better than forecast Q4 earnings and a 9% Y/Y increase in revenues, as gold production from its mines hit a new quarterly record.

Q4 net earnings edged higher to $109M from $103M in the prior-year quarter, but full-year earnings fell to $147.5M from $203M.

Yamana said it produced 281.4K gold equiv. oz. in the quarter, topping guidance of 270K GEOs, at all-in sustaining cost of $962/GEO, including all-time high quarterly gold production of 240,718 oz. and silver output of 3.14M oz.; full-year output hit an annual record of 1.01M GEOs, in line with its outlook for 1M GEOs, at AISC of $1,030/GEO.

The miner said cash flows from operating activities jumped 25% Q/Q to an all-time quarterly record of $238.2M.

Yamana also provided gold equivalent production guidance of 1M oz. in 2022, 1.03M oz. in 2023, and 1.06M oz. in 2024.

With improved access now in place and development rates able to support throughput, the company said it expects more consistent Q/Q production in 2022 vs. 2021.

Yamana Gold shares have edged 5% higher during the past year, including a 14% YTD boost.