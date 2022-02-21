Palo Alto Networks Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 21, 2022 5:35 PM ETPalo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, Feb. 22, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $1.65 (+6.5% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $1.28B (+25.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PANW has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 24 upward revisions and 6 downward.
- SA contributor Michael Wiggins De Oliveira recently wrote "Palo Alto Networks: Making The Right Moves, Immune From The Sell-Off", rating the stock Hold.