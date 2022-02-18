Anghami stock plunges 40% Friday, but still up 76% since SPAC merger

Feb. 18, 2022 12:39 PM ETAnghami Inc. (ANGH)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

photo on spac (special purpose acquisition company) theme. wooden cubes with the abbreviation "spac", on the background of laptop and succulent. business concept image

Ivan Martynov/iStock via Getty Images

  • Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) stock plunged 40% in midday trading Friday, but is still up 76% since the music streaming company merged with SPAC Vistas Media Acquisition Corp. earlier this month.
  • Shares of the Middle Eastern music streaming platform last changed hands at $17.25, up 40%, at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET. The stock opened at $20.59, hitting a high of $23.50 and then a low of $15.42.
  • Anghami merged with Vistas Media on Feb. 3. Shares of the combined company soared 23% following their market debut on Feb. 4.
  • The combined company’s stock has shot up 76% since the merger as of midday Friday. Vista Media shares closed at $9.83 on Feb. 3.
  • Anghami announced in March 2021 that it planned to merge with blank-check company Vistas Media in a deal that carried an enterprise value of around $220 million.
  • Based in Abu Dhabi, Anghami streams music in English, French and Arabic to over 75 million registered users with approximately 1 billion streams per month. The company caters to listeners in the Middle East and North Africa.
  • Vistas Media held its IPO in August 2020.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.