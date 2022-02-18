Anghami stock plunges 40% Friday, but still up 76% since SPAC merger
Feb. 18, 2022 12:39 PM ETAnghami Inc. (ANGH)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
- Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) stock plunged 40% in midday trading Friday, but is still up 76% since the music streaming company merged with SPAC Vistas Media Acquisition Corp. earlier this month.
- Shares of the Middle Eastern music streaming platform last changed hands at $17.25, up 40%, at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET. The stock opened at $20.59, hitting a high of $23.50 and then a low of $15.42.
- Anghami merged with Vistas Media on Feb. 3. Shares of the combined company soared 23% following their market debut on Feb. 4.
- The combined company’s stock has shot up 76% since the merger as of midday Friday. Vista Media shares closed at $9.83 on Feb. 3.
- Anghami announced in March 2021 that it planned to merge with blank-check company Vistas Media in a deal that carried an enterprise value of around $220 million.
- Based in Abu Dhabi, Anghami streams music in English, French and Arabic to over 75 million registered users with approximately 1 billion streams per month. The company caters to listeners in the Middle East and North Africa.
- Vistas Media held its IPO in August 2020.