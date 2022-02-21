Transocean Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 21, 2022 5:35 PM ETTransocean Ltd. (RIG)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Transocean (NYSE:RIG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Feb. 22, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is -$0.12 (+64.7% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $658.84M (-11.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RIG has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
- Earlier this week, SA contributor Vladimir Zernov wrote "Transocean's Fleet Status Report Shows Dayrates Are Moving Higher", rating the stock Hold.