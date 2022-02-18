Hot Stocks: INTC margin worries; PPL disappoints; F mulling standalone EVs; NU rallies

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) stepped into the spotlight during Friday's midday trading. The stock lost ground after statements at its investor day raised red flags about the company's margins, a day after fellow computer chip maker Nvidia dropped on margin worries.

Elsewhere, PPL (NYSE:PPL) was another decliner in intraday action. Weak earnings and a reduced dividend spurred a notable slide in the company's stock.

On the other side of the ledger, Ford (NYSE:F) generated buying interest following a report that it was exploring ways to separate its electric vehicle business. Meanwhile, Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) got a boost on news of interest from some high-profile investors.

Decliners

Intel (INTC) dropped nearly 6% after the semiconductor maker gave cautious guidance at its investor day. The company predicted that the profit margin would fall this year and that it doesn't expect any big margin improvements before 2025.

PPL (PPL) also posted a notable midday decline, dropping by nearly 8% on disappointing earnings and a slashed dividend. The electric utility company reported earnings and revenue that missed analysts' expectations. The firm also cut its dividend by 52%.

Gainers

Ford (F) advanced 2% on reports that the automaker is looking into the possibility of launching a standalone electric vehicle business. According to Bloomberg, the company is looking for ways to separate the EV operations from its traditional cars and trucks.

Meanwhile, Nu Holdings (NU) got a boost following news that the Brazil-based digital payments platform has enticed some high-profile investors. Both Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway and Tiger Global Management have disclosed stakes in the company.

Bolstered by the news, NU advanced 8% in intraday action.

