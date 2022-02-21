EPR Properties Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Feb. 21, 2022 5:35 PM ETEPR Properties (EPR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Feb. 22, after market close.
  • The consensus FFO estimate is $0.33 (+43.5% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $140.39M (+50.3% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, EPR has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revisions and 1 downward.
  • SA contributor Rida Morwa recently wrote "Opportunistic 6.7% Yield Not To Miss: EPR Properties", rating the stock Buy.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.