EPR Properties Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 21, 2022 5:35 PM ETEPR Properties (EPR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor2 Comments
- EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Feb. 22, after market close.
- The consensus FFO estimate is $0.33 (+43.5% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $140.39M (+50.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, EPR has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- SA contributor Rida Morwa recently wrote "Opportunistic 6.7% Yield Not To Miss: EPR Properties", rating the stock Buy.