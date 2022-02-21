Diamondback Energy Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 21, 2022 5:35 PM ETDiamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Feb. 22, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $3.36 (+309.8% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $1.69B (+744.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FANG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward.
- Last month, SA contributor Power Hedge wrote with Buy rating, "Diamondback Energy: Lower Production But Rising FCF To Benefit Investors".