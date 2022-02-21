Exact Sciences Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 21, 2022 5:35 PM ETExact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Feb. 22, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is -$0.88 and the consensus revenue estimate is $447.56M (-4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, EXAS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- SA contributor Bret Jensen earlier this week wrote "A First Take On Exact Sciences", rating the stock Hold.