Agilent Technologies Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 21, 2022 5:35 PM ETAgilent Technologies, Inc. (A)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, Feb. 22, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $1.18 (+11.3% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $1.66B (+7.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, A has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.
- SA contributor Out of Ignorance recently wrote "Who You Gonna Call: Agilent", rating the stock Hold.