After a loss of more than a third on Wednesday, Masimo (MASI +2.5%) shares continue to trade higher for the second straight session buoyed by an upgrade at Needham, which calls the selloff an “overaction.”

While Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) managed to beat expectations with its Q4 2021 earnings, a deal to acquire the audio product developer Sound United rattled the investors as analysts questioned the strategic fit of the acquisition.

“We understand investors' consternation over the Sound United deal,” Needham analysts led by Mike Matson acknowledged.

However, the team thinks that the “selloff was overdone” and the transaction could be “highly accretive” to Masimo’s (MASI) bottom-line giving investors “a free call option on MASI's consumer pipeline.”

The analysts upgraded the stock to Buy from Hold, and the price target set to $205 per share implies a premium of ~35% to the last close.

Matson and analysts also argue that the company’s revenue guidance appeared conservative as it gets compared with easier comps in 2021. In addition, the expansion of oximetry into lower acuity setting should accelerate its growth, according to the team.

Masimo SET platform is designed to overcome the limitations of conventional pulse oximetry in lower acuity settings in hospitals.