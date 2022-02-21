Mosaic Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Feb. 21, 2022 5:35 PM ETThe Mosaic Company (MOS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Feb. 22, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS estimate is $1.98 (+247.4% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $3.93B (+59.8% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, MOS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward.
  • SA contributor Garrett Duyck earlier this month wrote with Buy rating, "Mosaic Company: Starting To Look Ripe For The Picking".
