Mosaic Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 21, 2022 5:35 PM ETThe Mosaic Company (MOS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Feb. 22, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $1.98 (+247.4% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $3.93B (+59.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MOS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- SA contributor Garrett Duyck earlier this month wrote with Buy rating, "Mosaic Company: Starting To Look Ripe For The Picking".