Hercules Capital Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 21, 2022 5:35 PM ETHercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Feb. 22, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.32 and the consensus revenue estimate is $70.86M (-5.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, HTGC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- SA contributor On the Pulse recently wrote "Hercules Capital: A Best-Of-Breed Tech BDC With A 7.4% Yield", rating the stock Strong Buy.