Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) has gained 3.1% and tagged its highest point in a month after an upgrade to Strong Buy at Raymond James, where the firm calls out not only solid earnings but also the ramp-up of stock repurchases.

After a light third-quarter on that front - just $3 million in buybacks - Iridium moved up to $38 million in purchases in the fourth quarter, at an average price of $39.27, and it's already done $104 million worth in Q1 (at $34.53).

That leaves only $33 million authorized on a buyback program expected to be exhausted by March, and the next board meeting could bring a "new and substantial" program. With the stock trading lower and free cash flow on the rise, Raymond James is modeling $500 million in buybacks - more than 10% of the company's market cap - between the second quarter of 2021 and the end of 2023.

Meanwhile, supply-chain issues aren't slowing down growth much: Iridium expects equipment revenue to grow this year form 2021, and Raymond James is hoping supply improvements drive service revenue to the high end or higher than initial guidance for 5-7%.

The firm has a $51 price target, implying 39% upside.

For more details check out Seeking Alpha's earnings call transcript for Iridium.