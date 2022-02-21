Public Storage Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 21, 2022 5:35 PM ETPublic Storage (PSA)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Feb. 22, after market close.
- The consensus FFO estimate is $2.18 and the consensus revenue estimate is $916.68M.
- Over the last 1 year, PSA has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- Last month, SA contributor The Investment Doctor wrote "Public Storage: An Ultra-Safe Balance Sheet But The Preferreds Are Yielding Just 4.1%", rating the stock Hold.