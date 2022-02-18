Fluor FY 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 18, 2022 1:05 PM ETFluor Corporation (FLR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Fluor (NYSE:FLR) is scheduled to announce FY earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (+112.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $12.55B (-19.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, FLR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.