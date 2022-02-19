Bank of America analyst Jill Carey Hall highlighted 28 Buy-rated "quality" small cap stocks in the Russell 2000 index (RTY), with 20 of them on the "growth" benchmark.

"Quality is typically one of the most-rewarded styles during Late Cycle regimes/Fed hiking cycles, the Russell 2000 Growth has become lower quality than ever (45% non-earners)," the analyst wrote in a note to clients last week. Meanwhile, Russell 2000 growth stocks (NYSEARCA:IWF) now look "historically cheap" when compared with Russell 2000 value (NYSEARCA:IWD), the analyst highlighted. Year-to-date, IWF falls nearly 13% and IWD is down almost 4%, according to the chart here.

Overall, BofA screened Russell 2000 stocks for high quality, those in the top quintile on at least one of the cyclical growth factors that fare well in the late cycle, top quintile by operating margin or margin expansion Y/Y, and is Buy-rated by a BofA fundamental analyst.

BofA's ideas for Russell 2000 stocks that rank in the top quintile on free cash flow-based value metrics include:

Funko (NASDAQ: FNKO (NYSEARCA: XLY Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO XLY). Growth. Group 1 Automotive (NYSE: GPI XLY). Value. Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE: ABG XLY). Growth. Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ: ASO XLY). Value. Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ: CHK (NYSEARCA: XLE California Resources (NYSE: CRC XLE). Value. Alector (NASDAQ: ALEC (NYSEARCA: XLV Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC XLV). Growth + value. ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ: ARCB (NYSEARCA: XLI Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ: RUSHA XLI). Value. Boise Cascade (NYSE: BCC O-I Glass (NYSE: OI (NYSEARCA: XLB

The rest of BofA's Buy-rated ideas are:

KB Home (NYSE: KBH XLY). Growth + value. Revolve (NYSE: RVLV XLY). Growth + value. Callaway Golf (NYSE: ELY XLY). Value. Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE: NAPA (NYSEARCA: XLP Owens & Minor (NYSE: OMI XLV). Growth + value. Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH XLV). Value. Progyny (NASDAQ: PGNY XLV). Growth. AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE: AMN XLV). Growth. Meritor (NYSE: MTOR XLI). Growth + value. Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA XLI). Growth. Veritiv (NYSE: VRTV XLI). Value. H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ: HEES XLI). Growth. TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ: TTEC (NYSEARCA: XLK MACOM Tech. Solutions (NASDAQ: MTSI MP Materials (NYSE: MP XLB). Growth.

Furthermore, BofA found that both value and quality factor styles were the most alpha-generative during prior Fed hiking cycles since 1989, while "risk" was the worst performing style. The performances were based on median long-short annualized price performance of each factor group.

In mid-February, BofA's survey signaled the Fed would step in to help equity markets if the S&P fell to 3.7K.