Deere (DE -3.4%) turns lower despite delivering better than forecast Q1 earnings and raising full-year profit guidance, as investor sentiment appears to shift to worries over the effects of supply chain headwinds on margins.

Deere trimmed the high end of its FY 2022 sales growth forecast for its second largest segment, Small Ag & Turf, to +15% from +15%‐20% with operating margin of 15.5%-16.5%, down from 17.2%.

Investors may be weighing the "persistent challenges" posed by supply chain issues and the effects on farmers' desire to upgrade and purchase new equipment.

Deere said demand remains robust and it expects further price realization in 2022, raising its outlook across its core businesses to 8%‐10% from its previous forecast of +7%‐9%.

While the company cut guidance for 2022 Small Ag & Turf operating margin, it raised its margin forecast for Production & Precision Ag - its largest segment by revenue - to 21%‐22% from prior guidance of 20%‐21%, which would outperform its 2021 margin of 20.2%.

Deere is "executing on all cylinders" as it capitalizes on the current upcycle in customer demand, and the stock is "a great buy for a rich retirement," Gen Alpha writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.