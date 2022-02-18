The count of active drilling rigs in the U.S. gains another 10 to 645, 62% higher than the same period last year, Baker Hughes reports in its latest weekly survey, on top of 22 added in the previous week's tally.

According to Reuters, it is the seventh straight weekly gain for the overall count, the longest winning streak since February 2021.

U.S. crude oil rigs added 4 to 520, the highest since April 2020, while gas rigs jumped by 6 to 124, their highest since December 2019, with one rig unspecified; rigs targeting oil in the Permian Basin rose by 5 to 306.

Bank of America's commodities team has forecast 900K bbl/day of lower-48 supply additions on ~100 horizontal rig additions throughout 2022; the oil rig count is now up 27 in the first six weeks of this year.