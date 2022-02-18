Energy Vault stock rallies nearly 30%, less than one week after SPAC merger
Feb. 18, 2022 1:27 PM ETEnergy Vault Holdings Inc - Warrants (11/01/2027) (NRGV.WS), NRGVBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Energy Vault Holdings (NYSE:NRGV) stock rallied nearly 30% on Friday, less than a week since it made its market debut following a merger with SPAC Novus Capital Corp. II.
- Shares of Energy Vault, which develops sustainable energy storage solutions, last changed hands at $14.05, up 27%, at approximately 1:10 p.m. ET. The stock opened at $18.34, hitting a session high of $18.57 followed by a low of $13.
- Energy Vault merged with Novus on Feb. 11 in a deal that carried a pro forma enterprise value for the combined company of $1.1B.
