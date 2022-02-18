Energy Vault stock rallies nearly 30%, less than one week after SPAC merger

SPAC - Special Purpose Acquisition Company -- text on stock market and abstract background

zimmytws/iStock via Getty Images

  • Energy Vault Holdings (NYSE:NRGV) stock rallied nearly 30% on Friday, less than a week since it made its market debut following a merger with SPAC Novus Capital Corp. II.
  • Shares of Energy Vault, which develops sustainable energy storage solutions, last changed hands at $14.05, up 27%, at approximately 1:10 p.m. ET. The stock opened at $18.34, hitting a session high of $18.57 followed by a low of $13.
  • Energy Vault merged with Novus on Feb. 11 in a deal that carried a pro forma enterprise value for the combined company of $1.1B.
  • For a more in-depth look at the energy storage sector, check out SA contributor Enterprising Investors’ “How to Invest in Energy Storage.”
